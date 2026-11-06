🔧 Lenexa, KS Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lenexa has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and facilities in top shape.

Below are several building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in Lenexa, KS you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Compass Group USA (Fresh & Ready Foods)

Compass Group USA (Fresh & Ready Foods) Location: Lenexa, KS (9759 Commerce Parkway)

(9759 Commerce Parkway) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Five days/week including Saturdays, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Five days/week including Saturdays, Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Full-time janitor role in a temperature-controlled food production facility. You’ll handle floor care, trash, sanitizing surfaces, and general deep cleaning, with benefits, paid vacation/sick time, and early pay options. Prior janitorial experience in the food production industry is required.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Location: Route around Kansas City, KS , reporting weekly to Lenexa, KS office (Zip 66215-4041)

Route around , reporting weekly to office (Zip 66215-4041) Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Pay: $19.50 – $21.50 per hour + uncapped bonuses

On-the-road role handling a daily pest control route in your local area, using a company vehicle you can take home, with a gas card, paid training, overtime potential, 401(k) match, and health benefits. You’ll need a current commercial pesticide applicator license, a clean driving record, and must be able to carry a ~50 lb backpack sprayer.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32 – $38 per hour (market/approved range noted in posting)

Lead the maintenance team for a multifamily property—scheduling techs, overseeing repairs, inspections, safety, and preventive maintenance. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of maintenance/safety experience, strong HVAC/appliance skills, and required certifications like EPA 608 (and CPO where needed).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.