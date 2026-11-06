undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Lenexa, KS Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lenexa has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and facilities in top shape.
Below are several building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in Lenexa, KS you can scan and apply to fast.
Janitor (Full Time)
- Employer: Compass Group USA (Fresh & Ready Foods)
- Location: Lenexa, KS (9759 Commerce Parkway)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Five days/week including Saturdays, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
Full-time janitor role in a temperature-controlled food production facility. You’ll handle floor care, trash, sanitizing surfaces, and general deep cleaning, with benefits, paid vacation/sick time, and early pay options. Prior janitorial experience in the food production industry is required.
Licensed Pest Control Technician
- Employer: Aptive Environmental
- Location: Route around Kansas City, KS, reporting weekly to Lenexa, KS office (Zip 66215-4041)
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Pay: $19.50 – $21.50 per hour + uncapped bonuses
On-the-road role handling a daily pest control route in your local area, using a company vehicle you can take home, with a gas card, paid training, overtime potential, 401(k) match, and health benefits. You’ll need a current commercial pesticide applicator license, a clean driving record, and must be able to carry a ~50 lb backpack sprayer.
Service Manager
- Employer: BH Management Services, LLC
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32 – $38 per hour (market/approved range noted in posting)
Lead the maintenance team for a multifamily property—scheduling techs, overseeing repairs, inspections, safety, and preventive maintenance. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of maintenance/safety experience, strong HVAC/appliance skills, and required certifications like EPA 608 (and CPO where needed).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.