🍽️ Lenexa Food & Coffee Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lenexa’s food scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want weekday hours or café vibes. Here are a few local spots hiring now.

Employer: Eurest USA / Compass Group

Eurest USA / Compass Group Location: Lenexa, KS (Kiewit – 8900 Renner Blvd)

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 6:30 am–3:00 pm)

(Monday–Friday, 6:30 am–3:00 pm) Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

No experience needed and they’ll train you. Weekday, daytime schedule only—great if you want evenings and weekends free, plus access to a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position (Req ID 1588100), so just pick the site you like best to apply.

Employer: Scooter’s Coffee

Location: Lenexa, KS 66220

Type: Part-time (early mornings & mid-afternoons, Mon–Fri)

(early mornings & mid-afternoons, Mon–Fri) Pay: From $11.00 per hour + instant cash tips

Good fit if you’re upbeat and like fast-paced work. You get a free specialty drink on shift, discounts on drinks, food, and merch, plus a flexible schedule and paid training.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: $12.50–$15.00 per hour

Full-time café role making coffee and other drinks, running the register, and keeping the counter clean. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, and an employee discount.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.