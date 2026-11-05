🧑‍💼 Lenexa, KS HR Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $210K+

Lenexa has some strong Human Resources openings right now, from senior leadership seats to hands-on recruiting roles. If you work in HR, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Rally House

Rally House Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $210,000

Lead HR for Rally House’s corporate teams and key HR Centers of Excellence. This role partners closely with senior leaders on org design, workforce planning, talent strategy, and change management in a fast-growing, multi-unit retail environment.

Employer: Corbion

Corbion Location: Lenexa, KS (North America HQ scope)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior HR leader role owning the North America People Agenda across the U.S. and Canada. You’ll partner with the regional leadership team on strategy, org design, labor relations, benefits/payroll governance, and compliance while leading a team of HR pros.

Employer: In-Home Care Services

In-Home Care Services Location: Lenexa, KS (in-person)

Type: Contract, Part-time, or Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Flexible role for someone who’s friendly, organized, and comfortable juggling staffing and office tasks. Great fit if you have caregiver/CNA and recruiting experience and want a schedule with some give.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—HR roles in Lenexa tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.