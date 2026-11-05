🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Around Lenexa, KS

Lenexa’s logistics scene is busy right now—warehouses, buyers, and coordinators are all in demand. If you like keeping products moving and details tight, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Collins Aerospace

Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and inspect aerospace parts, work with WMS/ERP (SAP preferred), and support shipping in a highly regulated environment. Good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, strong attention to detail, and want big-company benefits and training.

Employer: Collins Aerospace

Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role handling inventory, kitting, shipping/receiving, and cycle counts using computer systems and printers. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, like staying active, and want to grow in aerospace logistics.

Employer: UPS

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal warehouse leadership role where you supervise teams, drive safety, productivity, and training in a fast-paced UPS facility. Good match if you can lift up to 70 lbs, work flexible shifts, and have strong communication and basic Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: UPS

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Another seasonal warehouse supervisor-style position focused on team leadership, safety, and efficiency. Ideal if you want short-term work with a Fortune Global 500 company and have some management or leadership experience.

Employer: The Hershey Company (Dot’s Pretzels)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $21.65/hr, potential +$1/hr after 6 months

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

Office/warehouse blend: manage outgoing shipments, coordinate with carriers and brokers, run manifests, and keep shipping records accurate. Comes with Day 1 health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and overtime potential—great if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with Excel and SAP.

Employer: Rally House

Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.00–$28.00/hr

Support store operations by overseeing purchasing, tracking orders, monitoring inventory, and working with vendors. Best for someone who likes data, knows ERP systems (NetSuite/SAP/Oracle), and can juggle multiple deadlines in a retail environment.

Employer: Talley USA (Rexel USA)

Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite, M–F 8:00 am–5:00 pm)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $55,000/year (Kansas)

Professional purchasing role handling ERP-driven buying, inventory levels, vendor communication, and surplus management. Good fit if you have 2+ years in purchasing or distribution, strong Excel/data skills, and want solid benefits plus growth in a large distribution network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.