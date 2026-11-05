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🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Around Lenexa, KS
Lenexa’s logistics scene is busy right now—warehouses, buyers, and coordinators are all in demand. If you like keeping products moving and details tight, this week has some solid options.
Shipping Material Handler II
Employer: Collins Aerospace
Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Pick and inspect aerospace parts, work with WMS/ERP (SAP preferred), and support shipping in a highly regulated environment. Good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, strong attention to detail, and want big-company benefits and training.
Material Handler I
Employer: Collins Aerospace
Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role handling inventory, kitting, shipping/receiving, and cycle counts using computer systems and printers. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, like staying active, and want to grow in aerospace logistics.
Warehouse Seasonal Inside-3
Employer: UPS
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Seasonal / Temporary
Salary: Not listed
Seasonal warehouse leadership role where you supervise teams, drive safety, productivity, and training in a fast-paced UPS facility. Good match if you can lift up to 70 lbs, work flexible shifts, and have strong communication and basic Microsoft Office skills.
Warehouse Seasonal Inside-5
Employer: UPS
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Seasonal / Temporary
Salary: Not listed
Another seasonal warehouse supervisor-style position focused on team leadership, safety, and efficiency. Ideal if you want short-term work with a Fortune Global 500 company and have some management or leadership experience.
Shipping Clerk – M–F; 8am–4:30pm – Lenexa, KS
Employer: The Hershey Company (Dot’s Pretzels)
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time
Pay: Starting at $21.65/hr, potential +$1/hr after 6 months
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm
Office/warehouse blend: manage outgoing shipments, coordinate with carriers and brokers, run manifests, and keep shipping records accurate. Comes with Day 1 health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and overtime potential—great if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with Excel and SAP.
Procurement Coordinator
Employer: Rally House
Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $23.00–$28.00/hr
Support store operations by overseeing purchasing, tracking orders, monitoring inventory, and working with vendors. Best for someone who likes data, knows ERP systems (NetSuite/SAP/Oracle), and can juggle multiple deadlines in a retail environment.
Buyer
Employer: Talley USA (Rexel USA)
Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite, M–F 8:00 am–5:00 pm)
Type: Full-time
Salary: From $55,000/year (Kansas)
Professional purchasing role handling ERP-driven buying, inventory levels, vendor communication, and surplus management. Good fit if you have 2+ years in purchasing or distribution, strong Excel/data skills, and want solid benefits plus growth in a large distribution network.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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