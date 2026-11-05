📣 Lenexa, KS Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lenexa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options both in the field and in the office. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.71–$29.92/hour (starting at $21/hr+ with experience; bonus eligible)

(starting at with experience; bonus eligible) Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:30–5 PM, rotating Sat 10 AM–3 PM

Inside sales role with a Fortune 500 company known for strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more). You’ll handle quotes, support outside sales, manage orders, and keep projects on track for customers in the utility market.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Independent contractor, 100% commission

Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+, Year 2 potential $150,000+, uncapped

Outside sales role building a local community magazine and digital ad business. You’ll meet with small business owners, sell ad programs, and grow a book of business with uncapped commission and flexible schedule, backed by training and daily coaching.

Employer: Heart to Heart International

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Category fit: Donor events & fundraising within a mission-driven nonprofit

Lead major fundraising events for a healthcare-focused nonprofit, including a new signature annual event and third-party fundraisers. Great fit if you love planning, budgets, and community relationships, and want your work to directly support humanitarian and healthcare programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.