👔 Lenexa, KS: Multiple High-Paying Management & Construction Roles

Lenexa’s construction and operations scene is buzzing right now, with several employers hiring leaders to run projects, people, and schedules. If you’ve got management chops or construction experience, this is a strong moment to move up.

Employer: TK Elevator

Location: Lenexa, KS (6-month program with 2 months in Atlanta)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This 6‑month paid leadership program trains you to become a Service & Repair Superintendent after completion. Includes company-paid room and board in Atlanta, hands-on field training, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Lenexa, KS (other cities also listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level Construction Scheduler role supporting nuclear and DOE projects from planning through startup. You’ll own Primavera P6 schedules, critical path analysis, EVMS compliance, and executive reporting for large, complex jobs.

Employer: Henderson Engineers / Henderson Building Solutions

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary (Washington, D.C. range for reference): $102,080 – $153,120

Lead schedules for mission-critical, data center, healthcare, and other complex projects, using tools like MS Project or P6. ESOP structure, strong 401(k) match, profit sharing, bonuses, and paid training make this appealing if you want long-term growth.

Employer: Integrated Openings Solutions (IOS™)

Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Run commercial door, frame, and hardware projects from estimating through closeout, acting as the main contact for customers and vendors. Ideal if you have 3+ years in the door/frame/hardware industry, can read blueprints, and want solid benefits (401(k) match, health, dental, vision).

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 annually (plus sign-on and RSUs possible)

Lead a team of hourly associates in a delivery/operations environment, focusing on safety, quality, and performance on 10-hour overnight shifts. Comes with Amazon’s full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid travel for initial training.

Employer: Newkirk Novak Construction Partners

Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support project teams with contracts, change orders, submittals, lien waivers, pay apps, and closeout across multiple commercial jobs. Great fit if you have 2+ years of construction coordination, know Procore/Job Cost/Microsoft Office, and want a path into project management.

Employer: Juniper

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000 – $150,000 base (DOE) + 10–35% bonus + truck + gas card

Senior PM role with 50+ year GC handling public sector, mixed-use, and healthcare projects, mostly local with no overnight travel. Designed for leaders with 7+ years GC experience and a Construction Management (or related) degree who want high pay plus strong benefits.

Employer: AlphaGov

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Own the front end of commercial projects across the KC region—feasibility, conceptual and detailed estimates, GMPs, bid strategy, and subcontractor selection. Best for someone with 5+ years in preconstruction/estimating and 10+ years overall commercial construction who wants a strategic, client-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.