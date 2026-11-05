🛒 Lenexa Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Local Employers

Lenexa has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from big-name brands to a local pet resort. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Part-time, seasonal project-based (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027)

Part-time, Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers pick the right Bose audio gear, demo cool tech, and create fun in-store experiences. This is a short-term role with training, employee discounts, and benefits options, and a chance to get your foot in the door for future Best Buy roles.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 12000 W 95th St, Lenexa, KS 66215

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 8 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Front-line bank role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable handling cash, and want training and a clear path to grow in retail banking.

Employer: Best Friends Pet Care Inc (Pete & Mac's Pet Resort)

Location: Lenexa, KS (in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting pet parents, booking stays, and helping with tours and check-ins. Great for animal lovers who want steady customer service work and don’t mind evenings, weekends, or handling dogs on leash.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule details or nearby openings that might fit even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.