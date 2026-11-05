🚧 Lenexa, KS Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lenexa’s construction scene is busy right now, with work in nuclear, heavy civil, and safety services. If you like building things or keeping job sites safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (Mid-level)

(Mid-level) Salary: Not listed

Help price out large, complex nuclear and industrial building projects for a major national contractor. This role is heavy on quantity takeoffs, cost analysis, and bid prep and is ideal if you have 5+ years in commercial/industrial construction estimating and want to work on cutting-edge clean energy projects.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a heavy civil contractor)

(recruiting for a heavy civil contractor) Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $155,000 per year

Lead field operations on highway, bridge, and major infrastructure projects from start to finish. Great fit if you have 7+ years as a superintendent on DOT/municipal work and want to run big jobs, manage crews and subs, and keep complex projects on time and on budget.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and servicing first aid kits, eye wash stations, and AEDs at customer sites. You’ll drive a route, work with customers, and help them stay OSHA compliant; a valid driver’s license and HS diploma/GED are required, and Cintas offers strong benefits and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.