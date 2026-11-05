💰 Lenexa, KS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Mid‑ to Senior‑Level Roles

Lenexa’s finance scene is busy right now, with several solid mid‑ and senior‑level roles open. If you’ve got accounting or audit experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Jack Henry

Jack Henry Location: Lenexa, KS (hybrid; at least 1 day/week in office , primary KC office listed as Overland Park)

(hybrid; at least , primary KC office listed as Overland Park) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,350 – $78,000 base

IT audit role on a collaborative internal audit team, focused on controls testing, SOX, COBIT/NIST, and process improvements. Great fit if you have 18+ months of IT audit or controls testing and want exposure to multiple business units with light travel (up to 10%).

Employer: Basys

Location: Lenexa, KS (hybrid; up to 1 day/week remote )

(hybrid; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior accounting role with a strong technical accounting and GAAP focus—ideal if you’re coming from public audit and want to move into corporate. You’ll handle financial statements, month‑end close, audit support, process improvements, and use tools (including AI) to streamline accounting work.

Employer: Henderson Engineers

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior tax and reporting role covering state & local tax (SALT), property tax, income tax workpapers, ESOP compliance, and some general accounting and reporting. Best for someone with 7+ years tax/corporate/public experience, strong multi‑state tax knowledge, and interest in an employee‑owned (ESOP) environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.