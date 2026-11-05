📋 Lenexa, KS Admin & Office Jobs With Multiple Great Employers

Lenexa has some solid admin and office roles right now, from healthcare front desks to construction and data center support. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance (Outpatient Rehab Clinic)

Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance (Outpatient Rehab Clinic) Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, no weekends)

(Mon–Fri, no weekends) Salary: Not listed

This role is the front-line support for a new physical therapy clinic opening in November 2026. You’ll greet patients, manage schedules and referrals, verify insurance, handle payments, and keep records accurate and confidential.

Employer: HT Roofing & Construction, INC.

Location: Lenexa, KS 66215 (Hybrid – home on Wednesdays)

(Hybrid – home on Wednesdays) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $23–$28/hour

This is a hands-on office and operations role where you support the roofing/construction team, not just answer phones. You’ll schedule sales visits, help with invoices and payments, track job costs in spreadsheets, and keep projects and records organized. Bilingual English/Spanish and strong Excel/Google Sheets skills are must-haves.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon, Tue, Wed & Sat, 7:00 AM–6:30 PM)

(Mon, Tue, Wed & Sat, 7:00 AM–6:30 PM) Pay: $17.20+/hour

You’ll handle records for a forensic toxicology lab: filing, organizing, and retrieving documents, plus keeping storage systems in order. This job is physical at times (lifting up to 70 lbs, using forklifts/hand trucks) and comes with strong benefits starting Day 1 for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Lenexa, KS (Onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Friday)

(Onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Friday) Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Pay: $63,111–$87,640/year

In this role, you support data center projects from setup to closeout—tracking costs, managing documentation, coordinating invoicing, and staying in sync with project managers and field teams. Good for someone who likes fast-paced work, deadlines, and cross-team communication; HVAC knowledge is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.