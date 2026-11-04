⚠️ Lenexa Veterans Day 2024 city closures and hours

⚠️ Veterans Day 2024: Lenexa city hours & closures On Monday, November 11, 2024 (all day): Closed: Lenexa City Hall , all city offices , Legler Barn Museum & Depot , and Lenexa Old Town Activity Center .

Open with special hours: Lenexa Public Market: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Lenexa Rec Center: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. Group X classes: normal schedule Splash With Me: 10 – 11:30 a.m. Open swim: 4 – 8:30 p.m. Kid Zone: 8 a.m. – noon and 4 – 7:30 p.m.

For emergencies needing police or fire, call 911.

For general questions, call 913-477-7500. These same Veterans Day hours apply on Nov. 11, 2025 and Nov. 11, 2026 as well.

More Info: Veterans Day – Hours and Closures - City of Lenexa...