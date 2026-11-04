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Lenexa
⚠️ Lenexa Veterans Day 2024 city closures and hours
2 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day 2024: Lenexa city hours & closures
On Monday, November 11, 2024 (all day):
Closed: Lenexa City Hall, all city offices, Legler Barn Museum & Depot, and Lenexa Old Town Activity Center.
Open with special hours:
- Lenexa Public Market: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Lenexa Rec Center: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Group X classes: normal schedule
- Splash With Me: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- Open swim: 4 – 8:30 p.m.
- Kid Zone: 8 a.m. – noon and 4 – 7:30 p.m.
For emergencies needing police or fire, call 911.
For general questions, call 913-477-7500.
These same Veterans Day hours apply on Nov. 11, 2025 and Nov. 11, 2026 as well.
More Info: Veterans Day – Hours and Closures - City of Lenexa...
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