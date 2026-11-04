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Lenexa

⚠️ Lenexa Veterans Day 2024 city closures and hours

2 days ago
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⚠️ Veterans Day 2024: Lenexa city hours & closures

On Monday, November 11, 2024 (all day):

  • Closed: Lenexa City Hall, all city offices, Legler Barn Museum & Depot, and Lenexa Old Town Activity Center.

  • Open with special hours:

    • Lenexa Public Market: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Lenexa Rec Center: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.
      • Group X classes: normal schedule
      • Splash With Me: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
      • Open swim: 4 – 8:30 p.m.
      • Kid Zone: 8 a.m. – noon and 4 – 7:30 p.m.

For emergencies needing police or fire, call 911.
For general questions, call 913-477-7500.

These same Veterans Day hours apply on Nov. 11, 2025 and Nov. 11, 2026 as well.

More Info: Veterans Day – Hours and Closures - City of Lenexa...

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