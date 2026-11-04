🏭 Lenexa, KS Manufacturing Jobs With Solid Pay & Multiple Openings

Lenexa’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like active work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nazdar Company

Nazdar Company Location: Lenexa, KS (Shawnee Warehouse)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Move and organize products, load/unload trucks, and handle small package orders in a clean warehouse setting. Great if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift up to 75 lbs, and have (or want) forklift and shipping/receiving experience.

Employer: The Hershey Company (Dot’s Pretzels)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $26.50/hour + overtime potential

+ overtime potential Shift: B Shift, 12-hour days (Week 1: Wed–Sat; Week 2: Thurs–Sat), 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM

B Shift, 12-hour days (Week 1: Wed–Sat; Week 2: Thurs–Sat), Benefits: Health, dental, vision Day 1, 401(k) with match, PTO, referral bonus

Lead a production line making Dot’s Pretzels, oversee product flow and quality, and help train and support your team. Good fit if you have strong communication skills, can handle long shifts on your feet, and want leadership responsibility in a fast-paced food plant.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Lenexa, KS (W 95th St)

Type: Full-time, Onsite, 1st Shift

Shift: Monday–Thursday, 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Monday–Thursday, Requirements: U.S. Person status, HS diploma/GED, ~1+ year relevant experience

Work on life-saving oxygen generator systems by mixing chemicals, running production equipment, and checking quality in a clean, climate-controlled plant. This role is great if you like detailed, technical work, can follow strict safety rules, and want strong benefits from a major aerospace employer.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.