Military spouses can attend a Spouse Resume Workshop on November 18 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at BLDG 824 next to the Movie Theater on Naval Air Station Lemoore. The workshop will help spouses start or improve their resumes with professional guidance from Jessica Rocha. To register, call 619-915-9180 or email jessica.h.rocha.naf@us.navy.mil.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Naval Air Station Lemoore FFSC