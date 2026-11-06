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Lemoore
Free monthly crochet club in Lemoore
8 days ago
The City of Lemoore Parks & Recreation Department is offering a free Crochet Hobby Club on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Multipurpose Room, 721 W. Cinnamon Dr., Lemoore. Beginners and experienced crocheters are welcome and should bring their own supplies to work on projects, learn new skills, or help others. For questions, call (559) 924-6744, Option 2.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lemoore
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