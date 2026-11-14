📢 Lemont woman charged in $500,000 PPP loan fraud case

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged Yvette Wilson, 53, of Lemont in a 47-count indictment for allegedly filing fake Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications totaling more than $500,000.

According to Raoul’s office, between March and September 2021, Wilson is accused of submitting PPP applications for other people that included false incomes, fake employment details, and falsified tax forms, leading to over $500,000 in loans being issued.

She was charged in Cook County Circuit Court with:

5 counts of theft and 2 counts of financial institution fraud (Class 1 felonies)

of theft and of financial institution fraud (Class 1 felonies) 6 counts of loan fraud and 21 counts of theft (Class 2 felonies)

of loan fraud and of theft (Class 2 felonies) 1 count of wire fraud and 12 counts of forgery (Class 3 felonies)

The case stems from an investigation by the FBI Suburban Financial Crimes Task Force and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Bureau.

The Attorney General notes that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and that his office has prosecuted dozens of similar PPP fraud cases tied to pandemic aid.