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🐱 Sweet Lemont Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Lemont has some very special cats waiting for loving homes through Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties.
Poppy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details
Poppy is a young Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure. To learn more about her personality, needs, and adoption process, please reach out to the rescue.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jazmine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted
- Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)
- Adoption Fee: $300
Jazmine is a striking spotted tabby girl with a beautiful coat and a big future ahead of her. The rescue can share more about her temperament and whether she’s a good match for kids, dogs, or other cats.
👉 Meet Jazmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey
- Breed: Ragdoll
- Gender: Male
- Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted
- Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details
Smokey is a Ragdoll boy with a unique spotted coat. If you’re interested in this handsome fellow, the rescue can tell you more about his personality and care needs.
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Iris
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted
- Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details
Iris is a fluffy Domestic Longhair with a spotted tabby pattern. She’s waiting patiently for someone to notice her and offer a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wintery
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted
- Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details
Wintery is another beautiful longhaired spotted tabby girl hoping for a forever family. The rescue can share more about her likes, dislikes, and ideal home.
👉 Meet Wintery and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above to ask about availability, temperament, and next steps for adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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