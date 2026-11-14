Lemont has some very special cats waiting for loving homes through Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details

Poppy is a young Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure. To learn more about her personality, needs, and adoption process, please reach out to the rescue.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted

Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption Fee: $300

Jazmine is a striking spotted tabby girl with a beautiful coat and a big future ahead of her. The rescue can share more about her temperament and whether she’s a good match for kids, dogs, or other cats.

👉 Meet Jazmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Ragdoll

Ragdoll Gender: Male

Male Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted

Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details

Smokey is a Ragdoll boy with a unique spotted coat. If you’re interested in this handsome fellow, the rescue can tell you more about his personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted

Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details

Iris is a fluffy Domestic Longhair with a spotted tabby pattern. She’s waiting patiently for someone to notice her and offer a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted

Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption Fee: Not listed — contact rescue for details

Wintery is another beautiful longhaired spotted tabby girl hoping for a forever family. The rescue can share more about her likes, dislikes, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Wintery and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above to ask about availability, temperament, and next steps for adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.