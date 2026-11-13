Looking for a loyal friend in Lemont, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Gender: Female

Female Location: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue , Lemont, IL

, Lemont, IL Source: Adopt-a-Pet listing ID 2895904

Jasmine is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier girl hoping for a family to call her own. Her full details, including temperament, vetting, and adoption fee, are listed on Adopt-a-Pet.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Gender: Male

Male Location: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue , Lemont, IL

, Lemont, IL Source: Adopt-a-Pet listing ID 2895905

Harpo is a handsome male Pit Bull Terrier looking for a fresh start. Check his listing for info on his personality, training, and what kind of home he needs.

👉 Meet Harpo and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Gender: Female

Female Location: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue , Lemont, IL

, Lemont, IL Source: Adopt-a-Pet listing ID 2883964

Rita is a petite Chihuahua who’s ready for her next chapter. Her Adopt-a-Pet page shares more about her energy level, health, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Rita and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Labrador Retriever Mix Gender: Female

Female Location: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue , Lemont, IL

, Lemont, IL Source: Adopt-a-Pet listing ID 2894849

Mama Mia is a lovely Lab mix who would love a cozy home and a family to love. Visit her listing to learn about her background, vet care, and adoption requirements.

👉 Meet Mama Mia and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

If you’re in or near Lemont, IL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider these pups at Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue. You can learn more or ask about a specific dog by contacting the rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.