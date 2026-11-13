Lemont neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture, small appliances, or odds and ends, take a look below.

Item: Handmade train/banquet table

Condition: Used – like new, pressed wood with varnished finish

Size: 8 ft x 40 inches

Location: Lemont, IL (must be carried out from the basement)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This long table can be used for a train set, party buffet, craft table, or other projects. It’s sturdy pressed wood with a varnished finish. You’ll need enough help to carry it up from the basement, but it’s completely free to whoever can move it.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Laptop computer case

Condition: Used – like new

Color/Material: Black leather

Pickup: Porch pickup only

Location: Lemont, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple, clean black leather laptop case for carrying or storing your computer. The owner is offering easy porch pickup in Lemont, so you can grab it at your convenience.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Small humidifier

Condition: Used – like new

Material/Look: Clear plastic

Pickup: Porch pickup only

Location: Lemont, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Compact humidifier that you fill with water and plug in. Good for bedrooms during dry seasons to add a bit of moisture to the air. Easy porch pickup from the owner’s home.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Items: Scrap metal, tables, treadmill, tools, and various other items

Condition: Mixed/various (garage and yard clean-out)

Location: Timberline Lemont, Lemont, IL

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor is emptying out their garage and yard, and everything listed is free for the taking. This is a good chance to find metal for projects, extra tables, a treadmill, or tools if you’re willing to look through what’s there.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free deals in Lemont tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.