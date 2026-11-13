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🎁 Community Freebies in Lemont — Handy Household Finds
Lemont neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture, small appliances, or odds and ends, take a look below.
Handmade Train/Banquet Table
Item: Handmade train/banquet table
Condition: Used – like new, pressed wood with varnished finish
Size: 8 ft x 40 inches
Location: Lemont, IL (must be carried out from the basement)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This long table can be used for a train set, party buffet, craft table, or other projects. It’s sturdy pressed wood with a varnished finish. You’ll need enough help to carry it up from the basement, but it’s completely free to whoever can move it.
FREE Laptop Case
Item: Laptop computer case
Condition: Used – like new
Color/Material: Black leather
Pickup: Porch pickup only
Location: Lemont, IL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple, clean black leather laptop case for carrying or storing your computer. The owner is offering easy porch pickup in Lemont, so you can grab it at your convenience.
Free Small Humidifier
Item: Small humidifier
Condition: Used – like new
Material/Look: Clear plastic
Pickup: Porch pickup only
Location: Lemont, IL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Compact humidifier that you fill with water and plug in. Good for bedrooms during dry seasons to add a bit of moisture to the air. Easy porch pickup from the owner’s home.
Scrap Metal, Tables, Treadmill, Tools & More
Items: Scrap metal, tables, treadmill, tools, and various other items
Condition: Mixed/various (garage and yard clean-out)
Location: Timberline Lemont, Lemont, IL
Source: Nextdoor
A neighbor is emptying out their garage and yard, and everything listed is free for the taking. This is a good chance to find metal for projects, extra tables, a treadmill, or tools if you’re willing to look through what’s there.
Free deals in Lemont tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.