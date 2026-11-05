🐶 Playful Lemont Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You

Lemont has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, now is a wonderful time to meet these adoptable dogs.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Gender: Male

Male Age: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Description coming from the rescue (ID ##2883966##)

Deer is a small Chihuahua boy looking for a safe, loving home through Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue. Reach out to the rescue for more details on his personality, training, and vetting.

👉 Meet Deer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Male

Male Age: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Listed as a "Jessie Pup" (ID ##2888124##)

Otto is a Shih Tzu mix pup in the "Jessie" group at Ruby Whiskers. Contact the rescue to learn more about his energy level, house training, and whether he’s a good fit for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Otto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Male

Male Age: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Listed as a "Jessie Pup" (ID ##2888126##)

Otis is another Shih Tzu mix from the same Jessie litter. The rescue can share more about his temperament, size, and any vet care he has already received.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Male

Male Age: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Listed as a "Jessie Pup" (ID ##2888129##)

Ollie is a Shih Tzu mix boy also in the Jessie group. Ask Ruby Whiskers about his personality, grooming needs, and how he does with families.

👉 Meet Ollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Female

Female Age: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue (Lemont, IL)

(Lemont, IL) Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Listed as a "Jessie Pup" (ID ##2888133##)

Olive is the female Shih Tzu mix in the Jessie litter. Contact the rescue to find out if she’s spayed, vaccinated, and what kind of home they feel would suit her best.

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Boxer mix

Labrador Retriever / Boxer mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Woof Animal Rescue

Location: Chicago’s southwest suburbs (seen by appointment)

Chicago’s southwest suburbs (seen by appointment) Contact: (630) 750-0099

Apply to adopt: https://www.woofanimalrescue.org/adopt

Notes from the rescue:

Bio is coming soon.

You must complete and be approved for adoption before meeting Sprint.

meeting Sprint. The rescue cannot hold dogs ; please apply only if you’re ready to welcome a new companion within five days of approval .

; please apply only if you’re ready to welcome a new companion . Breed and age are best estimates unless the puppy was born in their care.

Sprint is a young Lab/Boxer mix pup, full of potential and ready to grow up with a loving family. Call or apply with Woof Animal Rescue to learn more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Sprint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lemont, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.