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Leland
📢 Apply by Nov. 30 to join Leland tourism board
10 days ago
📢 Help shape tourism in Leland – board applications open
The Town of Leland is looking for three people to serve on the Leland Tourism Development Authority (LTDA), which meets monthly to promote local travel and tourism.
- Application deadline: 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30
- Terms begin: Dec. 31
- Board term length: 2 years
Who they need:
- 2 seats for people tied to businesses that collect Leland occupancy taxes – for example, owners, operators, or employees of hotels or other qualifying lodging.
- 1 seat for a Leland resident or business owner who is actively involved in promoting travel and tourism (hotel industry, tourism-related business, hospitality professional, or similar).
How to apply: Submit your application through the Town of Leland’s online portal.
Next step: Town Council will review eligible applications and vote on appointments at the Dec. 17 Regular Council Meeting.
More Info: Applications Open for Leland Tourism Development A...
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