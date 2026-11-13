📢 Help shape tourism in Leland – board applications open

The Town of Leland is looking for three people to serve on the Leland Tourism Development Authority (LTDA), which meets monthly to promote local travel and tourism.

Application deadline: 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30

Terms begin: Dec. 31

Board term length: 2 years

Who they need:

2 seats for people tied to businesses that collect Leland occupancy taxes – for example, owners, operators, or employees of hotels or other qualifying lodging .

for people tied to businesses that – for example, owners, operators, or employees of . 1 seat for a Leland resident or business owner who is actively involved in promoting travel and tourism (hotel industry, tourism-related business, hospitality professional, or similar).

How to apply: Submit your application through the Town of Leland’s online portal.

Next step: Town Council will review eligible applications and vote on appointments at the Dec. 17 Regular Council Meeting.