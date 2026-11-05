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🚚 Leland, NC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Leland’s logistics scene is busy right now, from biotech shipping to homebuilding and retail freight. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.
Material Handler II – Order Fulfillment
- Employer: Maravai LifeSciences
- Location: Leland, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a clean, science-focused warehouse helping ship biotech products worldwide. You’ll handle incoming materials, pack and label outgoing orders, manage inventory, and support teams like Manufacturing and Quality in a fast-paced environment.
VP of Purchasing
- Employer: Dream Finders Homes
- Location: Leland, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role for an experienced purchasing leader in high-volume homebuilding. You’ll oversee division purchasing, negotiate with trades and suppliers, manage costs and contracts, and travel to support multiple communities.
Warehouse Part Time Overnight (Receiver/Stocker)
- Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Location: Leland, NC
- Type: Part-time, overnight
- Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location
Overnight role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store organized and safe. Good fit if you like active work, flexible hours, and benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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