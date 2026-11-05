🚚 Leland, NC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Leland’s logistics scene is busy right now, from biotech shipping to homebuilding and retail freight. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Location: Leland, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clean, science-focused warehouse helping ship biotech products worldwide. You’ll handle incoming materials, pack and label outgoing orders, manage inventory, and support teams like Manufacturing and Quality in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Location: Leland, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role for an experienced purchasing leader in high-volume homebuilding. You’ll oversee division purchasing, negotiate with trades and suppliers, manage costs and contracts, and travel to support multiple communities.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s Home Improvement Location: Leland, NC

Type: Part-time, overnight

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Overnight role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store organized and safe. Good fit if you like active work, flexible hours, and benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.