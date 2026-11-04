🛒 Leland, NC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Leland’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new housing and steady traffic from nearby Wilmington. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Leland, NC (28451)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour base, top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions

Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail store. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love tech, and want uncapped commission plus career growth and telemedicine health benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Leland, NC

Type: Part-time (full-time may be available)

(full-time may be available) Pay: Range listed; exact starting pay depends on experience and shift

Frontline role at a convenience store where you’ll run the register, handle lottery/tobacco sales, and keep the store and pumps clean. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, 401(k), free soda/coffee, and room to move up.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Leland, NC

Type: Listed as internship; described as full-time hourly (52+ hrs/week)

Listed as internship; described as Pay: Competitive hourly pay + overtime, bonuses, and $1,500 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Lead a team of 8–15 at a busy convenience store, handling everything from staffing and inventory to cleaning and customer service. You’ll get weekly pay, 401(k) from day one, PTO, holiday pay, and a clear leadership path if you like hands-on management.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Leland, NC (multiple communities)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; varies by experience and market

Leasing and resident support role across 3–6 build-to-rent communities, mixing office work with on-site visits. Good if you enjoy resident events, tours, leasing paperwork, and problem-solving and don’t mind traveling between properties (about 60%).

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Leland, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Active, outdoor-friendly job helping customers load big items, collect carts, and keep the store and lot safe and tidy. Includes power equipment training, chances to work with Pro or Garden Center customers, and a path into other roles at a major home improvement chain.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.