Leitchfield has some solid driving and road-work jobs open right now, from pizza runs in town to highway traffic control across the state.

Below are several transportation roles you can scan and apply for fast.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Location: Leitchfield, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead crews that set up and maintain temporary traffic control in work zones. You’ll design traffic plans, place signs and cones, supervise teams, and travel across Kentucky, including some nights, weekends, and on-call shifts.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Location: Leitchfield, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and taking down lane closures, driving company trucks and TMA vehicles, and keeping work zones safe. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of traffic control experience, can lift up to 70 lbs, and don’t mind travel and rotating on-call work.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Leitchfield, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas around town with a flexible schedule that can work around school or a second job. You’ll need to be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and safe driving record; training is provided and there’s room to move up.

If any of these fit your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.