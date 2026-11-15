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Leighton Township
📅 Weekly Storytime at Leighton Township Library
4 days ago
📅 Weekly Storytime for Young Kids at Leighton Library
Bring your little ones to Leighton Township Library for Weekly Storytime on Wednesdays from 10:30–11:30 AM.
This ongoing program is for preschool to early elementary kids and includes stories, songs, and crafts.
Upcoming dates listed include:
- Nov 18, 2026 – 10:30–11:30 AM
- Nov 25, 2026 – 10:30–11:30 AM
- Dec 2, 9, 16, 23, 2026 – 10:30–11:30 AM
Note: There is no Storytime during the month of May.
Just show up at the library with your child and enjoy an hour of fun and learning together.
More Info: 2026-11-18 — Leighton Township Library
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