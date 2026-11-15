📅 Weekly Storytime for Young Kids at Leighton Library

Bring your little ones to Leighton Township Library for Weekly Storytime on Wednesdays from 10:30–11:30 AM.

This ongoing program is for preschool to early elementary kids and includes stories, songs, and crafts.

Upcoming dates listed include:

Nov 18, 2026 – 10:30–11:30 AM

Nov 25, 2026 – 10:30–11:30 AM

Dec 2, 9, 16, 23, 2026 – 10:30–11:30 AM

Note: There is no Storytime during the month of May.

Just show up at the library with your child and enjoy an hour of fun and learning together.