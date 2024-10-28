LANTA upgrading fare payment system

Those in the Lehigh Valley who rely on bus transportation to get to and from work will soon have a new way to pay their fare.



The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) said it will implement a new fare collection system, ValleyRide, in spring 2025.



The transportation authority said the system is designed to streamline boarding, simplify fare structure, and enhance accounting operations across the Authority.



This new system, powered by Masabi, a provider of ticketing and payment solutions for transit agencies, represents a major step in modernizing LANTA’s services, said LANTA Executive Director, Owen O’Neil.



"ValleyRide marks an important step in our Moving LANTA Forward long-range plan,” O’Neil said in a release. “Over the coming months, we’ll be sharing more details on the benefits ValleyRide will bring to our riders."



The ValleyRide system will integrate with LANTA’s existing Transit App, enabling riders to pay fares digitally and access real-time bus arrival information without needing additional apps.



Riders who prefer paying with cash can still do so onboard.



For more information on ValleyRide visit LANTA’s website at www.lantabus.com .





