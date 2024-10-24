Wind Creek Bethlehem casino license renewed for five years

The dice will be rolling at Wind Creek Bethlehem for another few years.



The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 stand-alone casino license of Wind Creek Bethlehem LLC, operator of the casino resort.



In making the decision, the Board determined that Wind Creek Bethlehem LLC had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s license and therefore qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period.



The decision to renew the license was based on a process utilized by the board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision.



A public input hearing was held in July 2024 in Bethlehem, where personnel of Wind Creek Bethlehem submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last license renewal was granted.



The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.



A public hearing was also held in Harrisburg on Wednesday to permit board members to further question Wind Creek Bethlehem LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.



Since its opening in May 2009 through September 2024, Wind Creek Bethlehem has generated over $7 billion in revenue from retail slot machines and table games, sports wagering and iGaming.



The casino has returned a total of $2.9 billion from tax revenue, assessments and fees to the state.



Wind Creek Bethlehem currently operates 2,318 slot machines, 202 table games and a 20-table poker room while providing employment to 2,242 persons directly or through third-party tenants in the events center, food and beverage outlets or retail stores.



According to the casino, 94% of those employees are Pennsylvania residents.





Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit lvb.com or sign up for our newsletter .