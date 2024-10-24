Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lehigh Valley Business

    Wind Creek Bethlehem casino license renewed for five years

    By Stacy Wescoe,

    2 days ago

    The dice will be rolling at Wind Creek Bethlehem for another few years.

    The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 stand-alone casino license of Wind Creek Bethlehem LLC, operator of the casino resort.

    In making the decision, the Board determined that Wind Creek Bethlehem LLC had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s license and therefore qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period.

    The decision to renew the license was based on a process utilized by the board that enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision.

    A public input hearing was held in July 2024 in Bethlehem, where personnel of Wind Creek Bethlehem submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last license renewal was granted.

    The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.

    A public hearing was also held in Harrisburg on Wednesday to permit board members to further question Wind Creek Bethlehem LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

    Since its opening in May 2009 through September 2024, Wind Creek Bethlehem has generated over $7 billion in revenue from retail slot machines and table games, sports wagering and iGaming.

    The casino has returned a total of $2.9 billion from tax revenue, assessments and fees to the state.

    Wind Creek Bethlehem currently operates 2,318 slot machines, 202 table games and a 20-table poker room while providing employment to 2,242 persons directly or through third-party tenants in the events center, food and beverage outlets or retail stores.

    According to the casino, 94% of those employees are Pennsylvania residents.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit lvb.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Related Search

    Wind creek BethlehemCasino license renewalCasino operationsGaming revenueSlot machineCasino

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today14 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy