    • Lehigh Valley Business

    Gas prices on the rise

    By Stacy Wescoe,

    1 days ago

    Gas prices are ticking back up again.

    The average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is 3.2 cents higher this week at $3.376 pergallon, according toAAAEast Central’s latest Gas Price Report.

    In the Lehigh Valley the price rose to an average of $3.301 on Oct. 15. That’s up from $3.251 on Oct. 8, but still lower than it was a year ago.

    On Oct. 15, 2023, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.569.

    The national average for a gallon of gas also jumped, AAA is reporting that it’s 2.2 cents higher than last week and is now $3.203 as parts of the country deal with back-to-back storm damage.

    However, like Hurricane Helene, Milton did not severely impact national gasoline supplies butis affecting demand in areas with destroyed infrastructure, flooded roads, and power outages.

    Today’s national average is .6 cent less than a month ago and 39.8 cents less than a year ago.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy