    Highmark receives high marks for several Medicare Advantage plans

    By Stacy Wescoe,

    2 days ago

    Highmark announced Tuesday that it has received top marks on a number of its Medicare Advantage plans.

    The insurer said its Community Blue (HMO), Security Blue (HMO), and Together Blue (HMO) Medicare Advantage plans in Pennsylvania have once again achieved the highest possible quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

    The plans achieved five out of a possible five stars for the fourth consecutive year.

    Highmark’s Complete Blue (PPO), Freedom Blue (PPO), and Community Blue (PPO) Medicare Advantage plans in Pennsylvania scored a 4.5 out of a possible five stars, the seventh consecutive year those plans receive at least that high of a star rating, the insurer said in a release.

    Medicare Advantage Plans are evaluated on a scale of one to five. In arriving at the overall annual quality rating, CMS considers how well health plans score in five different categories including keeping members healthy and up-to-date on preventive care measures, managing chronic health conditions, providing positive member health care experiences (4) handling problems and complaints and customer service.

    “Our Star ratings continue to show Highmark’s commitment to keeping our Medicare Advantage members healthy and to providing a remarkable customer experience,” said Bill Rayball, vice president of government quality at Highmark. "We work hard for our members and are very proud of our high Star ratings year after year."

