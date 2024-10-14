Capital Blue Cross offering new Medicare Advantage option

Capital Blue Cross announced Monday that it is expanding its Medicare Advantage offerings for 2025, adding a new PPO plan with a $43 monthly premium.



“Capital has a wide choice of Medicare Advantage plans for 2025 designed to meet the changing needs and expectations of Medicare enrollees,” said Greg Biesecker, chief government programs officer for Capital Blue Cross. “We have options for a range of needs and budgets, including $0 premium HMO and PPO plans.”



Capital’s newComplete PPO product for 2025 is an option for those looking to move from a Medicare Supplement plan to a Medicare Advantage plan. It has a $43 monthly premium with a $0 copay for many in-network services like doctor office visits, diagnostic tests, and lab services.



The insurer noted that all of its Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans for 2025 have received a 4.5 Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which rates the quality of health plans on a scale from one to five stars, with five being the highest.



The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is open now through Dec. 7.





