    Lehigh Valley home sales slip in September

    By Stacy Wescoe,

    2 days ago

    Home sales slowed in September in the Lehigh Valley, but inventory has continued to grow. The Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors reported that there have been positive gains each month after a long period of consistent declines.

    “The rise in inventory, along with lower mortgage rates, should help sales improve in the months ahead,” said GLVR CEO Justin Porembo. “And there is no shortage in demand. Sixty percent of home sellers nationwide sold their home in less than a month year-to-date, homes are selling, on average, within 19 days in the Lehigh Valley a sign of strong buyer demand, according to the latest Realtors Confidence Index.”

    The GLVR reported that closed salesremained largely steady, increasing 0.9%, or five listings, to 533 listings. Pending sales jumped 14.6%to 605.

    Inventory increased 6.2% there were 734 units in September for Lehigh and Northampton counties.

    New Listings increased 5.3% to 653.

    While inventory is up, Porembo noted that inventory was still not at a healthy balance between buyers and sellers, which led the median sales price to increase 7.7%to $350,000.

    Sellers are still mostly getting offers higher than their asking price, however percentage of price received did slip 0.6%, but still came in above and beyond at 100.7 percent.

    Meanwhile, in Carbon County, the median sales price decreased to $217,500. Closed sales increased to 67. Pending Sales remained steady at 64. New Listings increased to 88. Inventory saw a bump with 211 units.

    “NAR’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun has stated that whether the fall market fares better than summer likely will depend on where you live,” said GLVR President Lori Campbell. “In areas with persistent housing shortages, principally in the Northeast region, the recent falling interest rates could reignite more buyer interest but without necessarily increasing supply. Therefore, multiple offers could intensify.”

    Campbell added, “The strength of buyer demand remains a key driver in our market. While challenges remain, such as inventory levels and fluctuating interest rates, we are optimistic that the Lehigh Valley will continue to experience steady activity, with opportunities for both buyers and sellers in the months to come.”

