Shopping around for pharmacy benefit managers may not save $$

With ever-increasing health care costs, it makes sense that companies would be looking to trim employee health insurance costs wherever possible to save money.



But, Dr. Jeremy Wigginton, chief medical officer for Capital Blue Cross, said he’s seen some companies making choices that may seem to create savings, but in the long term can cost significantly more.



He’s talking about integrated pharmacy and health care plans, which for years have been the standard.



He describes it as both data and operational integration, meaning all clinical and financial processes include pharmacy cost and clinical data.



When companies sign with an insurance company to provide employee health insurance, they also agree to have their prescription and pharmacy services bundled into the plan, even though the pharmacy services are often managed by a separate Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM.)



Capital, for example, works with Prime Therapeutics as its pharmacy benefit manager.



The benefit of having pharmacy and medical health insurance coverage integrated is that there is shared information that can be used to make the best decisions about patient care.



“In short,” Wigginton said,” it allows for better care to be delivered. We are able to support members and their providers in their care journey more efficiently and wholistically. We are able to see gaps and opportunities and refer to care management to assist with barriers much more readily.”



He said some of those barriers may be things like an individual being unable to afford medications, issues with medication compliance or side effects, and even helping to ensure proper transitions of treatments when members leave the hospital after admissions.



“We can also help to ensure treatments are effective and aligned with their other medical care,” he said.



While this has been common practice, recently companies have been looking to competing PBMs to see if they can get a lower price.

