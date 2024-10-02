Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lehigh Valley Business

    Beam topping ceremony held for planned behavioral health facility

    By Stacy Wescoe,

    2 days ago

    There was a major step forward in expanding access to behavioral health services in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

    A beam topping ceremony was held on Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Muhlenberg campus in Bethlehem for Hanover Hill Behavioral Health, the joint venture partnership between LVHN and Universal Health Services.

    “This beam topping is an important milestone toward the opening of Hanover Hill Behavioral Health,” said Edward Norris, chief medical executive for Behavioral and Community Health chair in the Department of Psychiatry for LVHN. “It is a visual representation of our commitment to bring much-needed behavioral health care services to our community. We are proud to see the facility take shape and look forward to its opening in 2025.”

    “The beam topping symbolizes that we are one step closer to bringing this new hospital to life and thereby serving the behavioral health needs of this community,” said Matt Peterson, president, Behavioral Health Division, UHS. “The commitment, energy and enthusiasm of the entire team working on this project is palpable. This passion will carry through when we open and begin serving patients and families with the high-quality care they expect and deserve.”

    Expected to open in 2025, Hanover Hill Behavioral Health will be a more than 97,000-square-foot facility that will accommodate up to 144 beds, serving seniors, adults and adolescents with behavioral healthcare.

    Once completed and fully open, LVHN said that Hanover Hill Behavioral Health will employ around 300 full-time staff including physicians, nurses, therapists, mental health technicians, dietary and administrative personnel. Programming will be tailored to individual patient needs, with core psychiatric services and counseling supplemented with art therapy, music therapy and outdoor activities.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit lvb.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy