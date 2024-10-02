Beam topping ceremony held for planned behavioral health facility

There was a major step forward in expanding access to behavioral health services in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.



A beam topping ceremony was held on Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Muhlenberg campus in Bethlehem for Hanover Hill Behavioral Health, the joint venture partnership between LVHN and Universal Health Services.



“This beam topping is an important milestone toward the opening of Hanover Hill Behavioral Health,” said Edward Norris, chief medical executive for Behavioral and Community Health chair in the Department of Psychiatry for LVHN. “It is a visual representation of our commitment to bring much-needed behavioral health care services to our community. We are proud to see the facility take shape and look forward to its opening in 2025.”



“The beam topping symbolizes that we are one step closer to bringing this new hospital to life and thereby serving the behavioral health needs of this community,” said Matt Peterson, president, Behavioral Health Division, UHS. “The commitment, energy and enthusiasm of the entire team working on this project is palpable. This passion will carry through when we open and begin serving patients and families with the high-quality care they expect and deserve.”



Expected to open in 2025, Hanover Hill Behavioral Health will be a more than 97,000-square-foot facility that will accommodate up to 144 beds, serving seniors, adults and adolescents with behavioral healthcare.



Once completed and fully open, LVHN said that Hanover Hill Behavioral Health will employ around 300 full-time staff including physicians, nurses, therapists, mental health technicians, dietary and administrative personnel. Programming will be tailored to individual patient needs, with core psychiatric services and counseling supplemented with art therapy, music therapy and outdoor activities.





Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit lvb.com or sign up for our newsletter .