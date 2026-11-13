Lehigh Valley International Airport at sunset in March 2026. (Jai Smith / Lehigh Daily)

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flights out of Lehigh Valley International Airport are on hold after the Federal Aviation Administration stopped departures at every U.S. airport Friday afternoon.

Sign up for the free Lehigh Daily newsletter: the Lehigh Valley’s news, Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

The order covers every nonstop route out of ABE, on all four of its airlines. Nationwide ground stops are rare: the last one, in January 2023, was the first since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stop followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the regional centers that guide planes between airports. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Duffy posted on X at 4:16 p.m.

“Due to extraordinary circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop on all departing commercial and general aviation flights nationwide until further notice,” the airport posted on Facebook at 4:19 p.m. “Airborne aircraft are permitted to continue to their destinations.”

No end time has been given. “Travelers should check with their airlines for more information on delays and cancellations,” the airport said.

The FAA ordered the stop “for reasons of safety,” it said in a statement. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

ABE’s airlines fly nonstop to 15 airports, according to the airport’s airline list: Allegiant to 11, mostly in Florida, plus Denver, Myrtle Beach and Nashville; American to Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare and Philadelphia; Delta to Atlanta; and United to O’Hare.

At Atlanta, Delta’s stop from ABE, departures were running an average of 90 minutes late and climbing because of the national stop, the FAA’s airport status page showed at 5:13 p.m.

The airport has not said how many ABE flights were held.

ABE reported 88,368 passengers in September, its highest September on record. That works out to about 2,950 people a day.

The January 2023 stop came when the FAA’s system for warning pilots of hazards failed. It paused departures nationwide from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

This story will be updated.

The post FAA halts departures nationwide, holding flights at Lehigh Valley International Airport appeared first on LehighDaily.com.