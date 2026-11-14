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🏥 Lehigh Acres Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lehigh Acres healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across home care, imaging, and community health. Here are several solid options if you want steady work helping patients close to home.
PACE Participant Support Coordinator / Community Health Worker
- Employer: Chapters Health System
- Location: Lehigh Acres, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.26 – $30.16/hour
You’ll visit patients at home, support nurses and social workers, and help older adults stay safe and supported in the community. This role is great if you like field work, building relationships, and being part of an interdisciplinary care team.
Radiologic Technologist (Urgent Care)
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Lehigh Acres, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a fast-paced urgent care setting, running imaging studies and working closely with providers. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, care about patient safety, and enjoy a busy clinical environment.
In Home Caregiver | All Shifts Available
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Lehigh Acres, FL
- Type: Part-time (varied shifts; some full-time hours may be possible)
- Salary: Base range not listed; pay varies by experience and assignment
Provide companionship and daily living help for clients in their homes, with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and paid orientation. Ideal if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want work that can fit around school, family, or another job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have several similar openings and are hiring on a rolling basis.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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