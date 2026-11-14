Lehigh Acres healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across home care, imaging, and community health. Here are several solid options if you want steady work helping patients close to home.

Employer: Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System Location: Lehigh Acres, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.26 – $30.16/hour

You’ll visit patients at home, support nurses and social workers, and help older adults stay safe and supported in the community. This role is great if you like field work, building relationships, and being part of an interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Lehigh Acres, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced urgent care setting, running imaging studies and working closely with providers. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, care about patient safety, and enjoy a busy clinical environment.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Lehigh Acres, FL

Type: Part-time (varied shifts; some full-time hours may be possible)

(varied shifts; some full-time hours may be possible) Salary: Base range not listed; pay varies by experience and assignment

Provide companionship and daily living help for clients in their homes, with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and paid orientation. Ideal if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want work that can fit around school, family, or another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have several similar openings and are hiring on a rolling basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.