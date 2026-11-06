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🏥 Several Healthcare Roles Open Now in Lehigh Acres, FL
Lehigh Acres healthcare is hiring steady right now, especially at HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital. If you’re ready for a stable role with strong benefits, these openings are worth a look.
Clinical Pharmacist
- Employer: HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital
- Location: Lehigh Acres, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $7,500 (restrictions apply)
Hospital-based role providing clinical pharmacy services: reviewing orders, adjusting doses, and supporting the care team. Good fit for newer pharmacists or retail pharmacists wanting to move into hospital practice, with strong benefits and education support.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital
- Location: Lehigh Acres, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $7,500 for qualified candidates
Help patients regain strength and mobility after illness, injury, or surgery while working closely with physicians and the rehab team. This role offers a mix of hands-on patient care, chances to mentor others, and a full benefits package with tuition and loan assistance options.
Radiology Technologist – Evenings (5p–1a, Mon–Fri)
- Employer: HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital
- Location: Lehigh Acres, FL
- Type: Full-time
Evening shift position performing diagnostic x-rays and fluoro studies in a busy acute-care setting. Ideal if you’re Florida-licensed with ARRT (R) and want steady hours, strong benefits, and a role focused on quality imaging and patient care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.