Lehi’s food scene is busy, and Buffalo Wild Wings is hiring to keep up with the game-day crowds. If you like fast-paced shifts, sports on TV, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the "Heart of House" on stations like grill, chip, shake, and expo, helping turn out all the fan-favorite wings and sides. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and training that can help you grow into more advanced kitchen roles.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

If you like talking with people and keeping the energy up, this front-of-house role is all about creating a fun, personal experience for guests. You’ll present food and drink options, cover a section in the dining room, and get weekly pay, flexible shifts, and meal discounts, plus training and room to advance.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.