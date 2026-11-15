Lehi’s retail and service scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you’re friendly, like moving around, and want to build basic customer service skills; retail experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with used firearms: evaluate, appraise, and process purchases while following all ATF, state, and company rules. This role is for someone 21+ with 2–4 years of experience and strong firearms knowledge, and it comes with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a busy sports restaurant. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and growth opportunities; open to applicants 16+ (per local law).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.