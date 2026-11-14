Lehi’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles open. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trove Brands

Trove Brands Location: Lehi, UT (in-office at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with brands like BlenderBottle and Owala, digging into purchasing data to track costs, supplier performance, and inventory. Great fit if you enjoy Excel/SQL, dashboards, and turning numbers into clear insights for the purchasing and supply chain team.

Employer: Accu-Tech Corporation

Accu-Tech Corporation Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, including receiving, picking, packing, and shipping for a national low-voltage distributor. Good match if you have warehouse leadership experience, know inventory control, and are ready to coach a team while keeping safety and quality on track.

Employer: Evobox

Evobox Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–4:00

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role at a fast-growing shipping and fulfillment center, focused on picking and packing large orders and keeping the floor clean and safe. Ideal if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want steady weekday hours.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.