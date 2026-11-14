Lehi’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and family-focused centers hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchens or feeding kids, there are solid options open today.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Lehi, UT (multi-unit role across nearby restaurants)

(multi-unit role across nearby restaurants) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead several Cafe Zupas locations, coach restaurant leaders, and help grow sales and people. This role stands out for its set 5-day schedule with two days off, closed Sundays and some holidays, free meals, PTO, 401(k) benefits, and even an annual international incentive trip.

Employer: Learning Care Group

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook home-style, nutritious meals and snacks for kids and staff in a childcare center setting. Good fit if you enjoy a steady daytime kitchen, staying organized with food orders, and helping in classrooms when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.