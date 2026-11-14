Lehi’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. A couple of local employers are hiring drivers who want steady routes and clear expectations.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive commercial trucks on local and regional routes, focusing on on-time, accurate deliveries. This one is for safety-first drivers who know DOT/FMCSA rules, can handle pre- and post-trip inspections, and like working closely with dispatch and customers.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, and benefits)

Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, pick up returns, and keep the vehicle clean and inspected. Good for someone with a clean driving record, strong people skills, and interest in a company that offers 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and career growth. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.