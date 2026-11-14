Lehi’s tech and fintech scene is still buzzing, and sales + marketing pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your career without leaving the Silicon Slopes.

Employer: RLDatix

RLDatix Location: Lehi, UT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help a global healthcare tech company turn happy customers into powerful advocates. You’ll build retention and expansion campaigns, run case study and testimonial programs, and use AI tools to personalize outreach and improve engagement.

Employer: MX

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own go-to-market strategy for fintech products that help people stay financially strong. You’ll shape product positioning, launch plans, sales enablement, and competitive messaging while working closely with product, sales, and demand gen teams.

Employer: Flex

Location: Hybrid from Salt Lake City office (commutable from Lehi)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (OTE-based sales role)

Close new business for a fast-growing fintech that helps renters manage and build credit through bill payments. You’ll own the full sales cycle, work a strong outbound pipeline in rental real estate, and travel for offsites, SKOs, and client meetings.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.