Lehi’s tech scene is still buzzing, with solid options from senior security to early‑career internships. Here are a few standout IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MX Technologies (shared by MeeBoss )

MX Technologies (shared by ) Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Lead product and application security for a fast-moving fintech, including AI and LLM-powered features. This is a senior role where you’ll shape security architecture, embed controls into CI/CD, and guide how MX builds and uses AI across the platform.

Employer: SafeStreets USA

Location: Lehi, UT (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $95,000 DOE

Own and optimize Workday HCM and Financials as the tier‑3 expert, working closely with HR, Finance, and IT. Good fit if you’re strong in Workday configuration, integrations (APIs/EIBs), and reporting, and want a clear pay range and stable in-office role.

Employer: Verisk

Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid: ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid: ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time, paid 10-week internship (Summer 2027)

Application deadline: Sunday, Nov 22 @ 11:59pm ET

Hands-on AI and data science internship where you’ll use tools like ChatGPT and BI platforms to solve real business problems. Ideal for students graduating Dec 2027–Jun 2028 who want a path into Verisk’s AI Excellence full-time program.

Employer: Vivint Smart Home (an NRG company)

Location: Lehi, UT, US

Type: Full-time

Lead the QA team that tests Vivint’s iOS and Android apps across devices and OS versions. Great for experienced mobile QA leaders who enjoy people management, cross-team coordination, and improving automation and test practices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.