Lehi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty groups hiring right now. If you’ve got clinical skills or medical office experience, there are some strong full-time roles open.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Lehi, UT (plus other Utah offices; hybrid 2–3 days in office, 1–2 remote)

(plus other Utah offices; hybrid 2–3 days in office, 1–2 remote) Type: Full-time (part-time options 20+ hrs/week)

(part-time options 20+ hrs/week) Salary: $110,000–$145,000/year, productivity-based + sign-on bonus for full-time + cash incentive bonus

Outpatient role focused on testing and therapy, with a big need for autism assessment across all ages. Offers flexible schedules, modern offices, full admin support, strong work/life balance, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Elite Anesthesia Associates

Location: Lehi, UT (in person at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $80,000/year

You’re the main contact for anesthesiologists, handling schedules, time-off requests, onboarding, and day-to-day questions. Great fit if you’ve worked with physicians before and want a non-clinical role with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and room to grow in a fast-moving company.

Employer: Utah Endoscopy Center (HCA Healthcare)

Utah Endoscopy Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR/GI-focused RN role where you circulate and scrub for endoscopy and surgical cases, manage room setup, and support smooth case flow. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition and loan assistance, and paid time off.

Employer: Elite Anesthesia Associates

Location: Lehi, UT (in person at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $75,000/year

Non-clinical but very medical: you review health histories, chase down records, and route cases to anesthesia providers so patients are cleared well before procedure day. Ideal if you’ve done pre-op, medical records, or surgical scheduling and want steady hours, benefits, and a detail-heavy role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often some flexibility in experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.