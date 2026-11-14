Lehi’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from tech to retail. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pattern

Pattern Location: Lehi, UT (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends customer support with process improvement. You’ll work support tickets, improve workflows, build SOPs, and use data and AI tools to make the support team faster and more effective.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers check out, answer questions, and keep the area stocked. Comes with store discounts and part-time benefits like dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Deploy Surveillance

Deploy Surveillance Location: Lehi, UT (in-office)

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Support customer accounts from setup through hardware deployment and ongoing maintenance for mobile surveillance systems. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and like being the main point of contact for customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.