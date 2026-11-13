Lehi’s food scene is growing fast, and a few spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, most with solid perks and steady hours.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for 5 raises in your first year)

Daytime, set schedule with no Sundays, early mornings, or late nights. You get a free high-quality meal every shift, 50% off while working, and clear paths to move up into leadership if you want to grow.

Employer: Rio Acai

Rio Acai Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 12–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $9.00 – $14.00 per hour

New store opening where you’ll make acai bowls, run the register, and take care of guests in a fun, fast-paced shop. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training, and no experience is required.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $125,000 per year, plus ~$25K average bonus plan

Lead the whole restaurant with a set 5-day schedule, no Sundays, and an annual international trip for two as a performance perk. Includes 401(k), PTO, free meals, and ongoing leadership training in a modern, fast-casual setting.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.