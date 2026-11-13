Lehi’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in water and infrastructure. If you’re an engineer who likes big, meaningful projects, these AE2S roles are worth a look.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Lehi, UT (plus multiple other city options)

(plus multiple other city options) Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

Type: Full-time

Lead AE2S’s national strategy for pipelines, pump stations, and major conveyance systems. This role is for a PE with 10+ years who wants to set vision, mentor teams, and shape how critical water infrastructure is planned and delivered across the U.S.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Lehi, UT (plus multiple other city options)

(plus multiple other city options) Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

Type: Full-time

National practice lead role focused on flood risk, drought planning, stormwater, and erosion control. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years in water resources who wants to drive strategy, guide complex projects, and grow a multi-state practice.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Lehi, UT (plus multiple other city options)

(plus multiple other city options) Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

Type: Full-time

Lead AE2S’s national drinking water treatment practice, from treatment tech and regulations to major plant projects. Best fit for a senior PE (10+ years) ready to set national standards, mentor technical leaders, and build a recognized practice.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Lehi, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run local wastewater treatment projects that directly impact public health in the Lehi area. You’ll manage teams, budgets, and client relationships, and help grow AE2S’s Utah water/wastewater presence—great for a PE with treatment design and PM experience.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Lehi, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Early-career role where you’ll work on schools, treatment plants, universities, and other facilities. Perfect if you have a civil degree with structural emphasis, FE passed (or soon), and Revit/AutoCAD skills, and want close mentorship and varied project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.