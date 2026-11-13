Lehi has a nice mix of early childhood, city volunteer, and tech training roles right now. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—there’s something here for you.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own classroom, create fun lesson plans, and mentor other teachers in a childcare center. Perks include 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, flexible schedules, and support for training and tuition.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so I’ve linked just one posting.

Employer: Lehi City

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Listed as Full-time but actually a part-time volunteer commitment

Listed as but actually a commitment Salary: Unpaid (volunteer role)

Help kids with reading or math twice a week for one hour during the winter session (Dec 2, 2026 – Feb 18, 2027). Great fit for 7th graders through adults who want experience in education and a way to give back locally.

Employer: NetDocuments

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year

Train customers and internal teams on legal tech and AI tools in a SaaS company, with a focus on document management and AI workflows. Offers strong benefits (about 90% healthcare premiums covered, 4% 401(k) match, flexible PTO) and the chance to work at the intersection of education, law, and AI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up again in Lehi.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.