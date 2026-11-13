🛒 Lehi Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Lehi’s job scene is busy, especially for hands-on customer and member service roles. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: DealNow

DealNow Location: Lehi, UT (likely hybrid/office; not listed as remote)

(likely hybrid/office; not listed as remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000

You’ll keep private-party car deals moving by handling the support queue across email, chat, phone, and Slack. Great fit if you have 1+ year in support (software/fintech/banking ideal), enjoy problem-solving, and already use AI in your work.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Costco notes pay ranges available via their site)

Wrap and label meat, stock display cases, and keep the meat room clean and safe while providing high member service. This is a physical role (lifting up to 70–99 lbs) with access to Costco’s comprehensive benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Costco notes pay ranges available via their site)

Cut, trim, and prepare raw meat using saws and knives, then help stock and present products in the meat case. This job is hands-on and physical (lifting up to 99 lbs) and comes with access to Costco’s paid time off, health benefits, and retirement plans for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.