💻 Lehi IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Lehi’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for senior and product-minded engineers. If you’ve got strong experience, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: NetDocuments

NetDocuments Location: Lehi, UT (legal tech SaaS)

(legal tech SaaS) Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $200,000 base

Own the security architecture for a major legal document platform used to protect highly sensitive data. You’ll lead app and cloud security (AWS/Azure), shape secure SDLC, and partner closely with engineering while enjoying strong benefits like 90% healthcare premiums covered, 4% 401(k) match, and flexible PTO.

Employer: Orion

Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid – ~3 days/week on-site)

(hybrid – ~3 days/week on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,990 – $206,609

Blend product leadership and practice management to turn behavioral finance research into AI-powered tools for financial advisors. Ideal if you’re a CFP® with advisor and product management experience who enjoys public speaking, building roadmaps, and working with APIs, LLMs, and data integrations.

Employer: Digital Harbor

Location: Lehi, UT 84043 (Hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,800 – $120,000 per year

Work across frontend and backend on modern communication and collaboration products (Byte, Dot, Matee, Yoodle). Great fit if you have 3+ years experience with JavaScript/TypeScript, a modern framework (Angular/React/Vue), REST APIs, databases, and enjoy owning features end-to-end. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lehi’s tech companies often grow fast and new roles spin up from strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.