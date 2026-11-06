📣 Lehi, UT Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Lehi’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like tech, ecommerce, and creative work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Voze

Voze Location: Draper, UT (listed under Lehi area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Manage the full B2B sales cycle for a growing SaaS company focused on field sales teams. Great fit if you have 1+ year in B2B sales, like closing deals, and want tight collaboration with marketing, product, and customer success.

Employer: FASHIONPHILE

Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 (Lehi range)

Own and grow FASHIONPHILE’s affiliate, influencer, and UGC/EGC programs for a luxury resale brand. Ideal if you have 2+ years in affiliate or influencer marketing, know platforms like Impact and LTK, and love TikTok/Instagram creator culture.

Employer: Route

Location: Lehi, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$60,000 base (plus potential commission/equity per listing)

Top-of-funnel sales role for a fast-growing ecommerce post‑purchase platform. Great for someone with 1+ year in sales or customer-facing work who’s comfortable with high-volume cold calling and wants a path to Commercial Account Executive.

Employer: Holdman Studios

Location: Lehi, UT (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000 base + commissions

Sell custom stained glass, blown glass, and large public art projects to homeowners, designers, architects, and cities. Perfect if you enjoy relationship-based selling and have an interest in art, architecture, or design.

Employer: Flex

Location: Lehi/SLC area (role tied to Salt Lake City office)

Type: Full-time (hybrid expectations per company)

Full-time (hybrid expectations per company) Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning strategy, performance, and scaling of the Account Management function at a growth-stage FinTech. Best for someone with 12–15+ years in AM/BD/Partner Success and 5+ years managing managers in B2B or SaaS.

Employer: Pattern

Location: Lehi, UT (hybrid)

Type: Part-time → Full-time internship (Jan–Apr)

Salary: Not listed

Help plan and run Accelerate27 and other field events, from sponsor coordination to on-site logistics. A strong fit for juniors/seniors in Marketing, Event Marketing, or Experience Design who want hands-on large-event experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives ideas on how to tailor your resume or find similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.